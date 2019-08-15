News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Klopp: 'If we played like they whistled, we would have won 6-0'

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 01:52 PM

Jurgen Klopp has said he was hugely impressed by the performance of referee Stephanie Frappart, who became the first female official to take charge of a major UEFA men’s competition event.

She was part of an all-female officiating team with assistants Manuela Nicolosi from Italy and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill for the Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

“I spoke to the ref team after the game that if we had played like they whistled, then we would have won 6-0,” the Reds boss said.

“They played a brilliant game. I also said I wasn’t happy with the penalty decision as I’m still not sure but it’s not important any more.

“They were good, they were really good. There was pressure on them like hell. It was an historic moment and they stayed themselves, stayed calm and did what they had to do in a very difficult and intense game.

“I couldn’t have more respect to be honest. It was a really brilliant performance.”

