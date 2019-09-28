Klopp happy to settle for 1-0 win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at title rivals Manchester City by claiming he would rather win eight matches 1-0 than beat a side 8-0.

The Reds scraped past Sheffield United by the slenderest of margins at Bramall Lane after a tough encounter against Chris Wilder’s side.

With City having blown away Watford 8-0 last weekend Klopp was asked how it important it was to be able to grind out 1-0 wins, a victory which made it seven out of seven in the league this season and keep them well clear of Pep Guardiola’s team.

“Eight times 1-0 is more important than one times 8-0 but if you give me a guarantee for it, I take the next eight games,” said the Reds boss.

“We are very critical for ourselves. I said before, is it allowed that Sheffield United fight more than us? No it isn’t.

“Is it allowed they run more? No. We can play better. I don’t think we had an off-day.”

In truth Liverpool laboured for 70 minutes and it required a huge stroke of luck courtesy of Dean Henderson’s handling error to make the breakthrough.

READ MORE Henderson error allows Wijnaldum to strike and keep Liverpool run alive

The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper was left embarrassed after allowing Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot to slip through his hands and then his legs before creeping over the line.

It allowed Liverpool to extend their winning run to 16 league matches but Klopp knows they were fortunate.

“We had our moments and we started well but then lost the rhythm. It was really difficult, we didn’t accelerate in the right moments. Our passes had not the right speed,” he added.

“All respect to Sheffield United, they did really well over 95 minutes. They have a proper basis to be a really uncomfortable opponent.

“We still had big chances. Unlucky for Sheffield United. If it had been a draw, I would say that is what Sheffield deserved and we deserved.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose. We got three points and we are pretty happy.”