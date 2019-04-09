Klopp: Future’s bright for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool could be a major force in the “future” of football as he aims to steer them a step closer the Champions League crown in tonight’s quarter-final tie with Porto.

With Klopp’s side also in contention for a first Premier League title in nearly three decades, optimism around Anfield has not been so high in many years.

In addition, the club has acted shrewdly off the field, signing key stars to long-term deals and this crucial approach — on the pitch as well as off it — has the enthusiastic German predicting a bold future for his club.

“They are a proper team, a proper team, but I don’t want any players from other teams,” said Klopp of Porto.

You cannot imagine how happy I am with my players that they are still here and will stay here for the future. We feel in a good moment, we feel that each of our players is fantastic, we feel the future could be — maybe not ours alone — but we could be a hand in the future of football. That’s what we try to do but I’m not interested in this moment in players from other clubs, I’m only interested in my boys.

Having failed, at the final hurdle, to win the Champions League last season, in the Kiev defeat to Real Madrid, Klopp is still searching his first major honour in charge at Anfield.

But, as his side approaches the business end of an already exciting season, Klopp reflected his club’s desire to write a new, successful chapter in Liverpool’s history.

“It’s such a good time,” he said. “It’s warm outside, spring is here and we are in two big competitions. It’s fine.

“We have to use the situation. We have not finished the season, we have not finished our development. We want to write a few proper things in our (history) book this season.

“We are on fire. In training you can see we are really in a good moment, but other teams are as well. You will see tomorrow night that Porto really wants to go through. It will be a tough one, but that’s how it should be.”

Indeed, the experiences of failure in Europe — Klopp has a Europa League final defeat on his CV to go with the Real loss in May — do appear to have provided painful lessons from which his players have learned.

“Our development is incredible, especially in this tournament,” he said. “We used every little step we made in the last years to improve. The boys grew with the challenges they were facing.

“It’s massive. The Europa ride was brilliant until Basel, and the Champions League was exactly the same until Kiev. We have much more positive moments in these competitions than negative, and of course, that helps the team.

“It doesn’t mean anything for tomorrow night, other than that we are more experienced. You saw that in the second game against Bayern. When we drew here 0-0, everybody spoke like it was not enough.

“We didn’t even think like that. It was clear we had a chance in Munich and we used that chance.”