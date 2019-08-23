News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Klopp echoes Pochettino’s call to change Premier League transfer deadline

Klopp echoes Pochettino’s call to change Premier League transfer deadline
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 03:56 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the early closure of the English transfer window to be scrapped.

Earlier this week Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino called for a realignment with the rest of Europe, whose business does not have to be concluded until September 2.

With defender Dejan Lovren still attracting interest from continental clubs, Klopp faces having to deal with a potentially difficult situation with his now fourth-choice centre-back as he has no option to replace the Croatia international.

Dejan Lovren is yet to feature this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dejan Lovren is yet to feature this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

That is why he believes it is now time to revisit the decision, brought in last year, to close the window before the first match of the Premier League season.

“I don’t care when it closes, I only think it must close at the same time (as the rest of Europe),” he said.

“When they spoke about ‘Let’s finish it before the season starts then everyone knows their squad’ – that’s a good idea. But then the rest didn’t do it and that makes no sense.

“Can somebody explain what is the benefit for the Premier League? We don’t really have a problem but for other teams, their key players are still on the market and everything can happen.

“You want a team not only together but together and focused on the future, but that is not possible as long as there is a door open.

  • Premier League - August 8
  • LaLiga - September 2
  • Bundesliga - September 2
  • Serie A - September 2
  • Ligue 1 - September 2

“I don’t understand why this decision is not already reviewed at least. At first it was a good idea but it didn’t work out so let’s change it again.”

The Reds boss refused to comment specifically on whether he would consider selling Lovren.

However, the PA news agency understands they would entertain bids of £15million-plus but are not interested in a loan deal.

The only time Lovren has featured in a matchday squad so far this season is as an unused substitute in the Community Shield.

But Klopp hinted that there will come a time when he will be required.

“These weeks are not the most intense of the season so you need a squad from matchday five (onwards) – if you don’t have big injury problems – because you play Carabao Cup, Champions League and Premier League obviously,” he added.

“That means you need everyone in the squad. At this moment not everyone is used maybe like he wants to be used.

“Always someone is asking, ‘He’s not playing that much…’ then you think it (a transfer) makes sense but it makes no sense.”

Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday as the only two Premier League teams with a 100 per cent record go head-to-head.

Earlier this week Gunners boss Unai Emery joked he never wants to play the Merseysiders and while Klopp brushed that quip aside he admits it is sentiment he is happy for his players to reinforce.

Unai Emery takes his team to Anfield on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Unai Emery takes his team to Anfield on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s not what he thinks. He made a joke. We cannot make a serious question of it,” added Klopp.

“But what I said is we want to be the team nobody wants to play against.

“We need the opponent in the game to think, ‘That’s too much. Too quick. Too strong. Too fast. Too greedy. Too angry’. Whatever.

“That’s what we want and not what people say before the game. That’s not important.

“We have to make people think at the end, ‘That was not a joy for us today’.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Leicester’s Islam Slimani to spend rest of campaign on loan at MonacoLeicester’s Islam Slimani to spend rest of campaign on loan at Monaco

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Pogba could pay penalty for poor spot-kick recordPogba could pay penalty for poor spot-kick record

Rashford remains confident with Pogba’s penalties despite costly miss at WolvesRashford remains confident with Pogba’s penalties despite costly miss at Wolves

Dejan LovrenJurgen KloppMauricio Pochettinotransfer windowUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »