News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Klopp believes Liverpool have more enemies than other clubs

Klopp believes Liverpool have more enemies than other clubs
By Press Association
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 11:09 AM

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have more enemies than other clubs but does not think their Premier League dominance this season has increased that number.

Number one arch-rivals Manchester United, the only side to so far take any points off the runaway leaders, arrive at Anfield on Sunday looking to repeat the feat of October when they led Klopp’s side until the final five minutes of a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Near-neighbours Everton are the other obvious enemy while Klopp admits Manchester City, who they ran close to the title last season, have now emerged as a third. But he believes there are other, more surprising ones.

Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester City have become one of Liverpool’s footballing enemies (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester City have become one of Liverpool’s footballing enemies (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Liverpool is obviously the natural enemy of some clubs; we have more natural enemies than other clubs have, probably because of our history and how successful the club was,” he said.

“When we play United it’s the most important game of the year. When we play Everton it’s the most important game of the year.

“Now City is becoming more and more this kind of ‘football enemy’.

“But last year, second-last matchday, we played Newcastle. I have no clue if there were any problems between Liverpool and Newcastle in the past but it felt like they not only wanted to win the game but to stop us being champions.

Liverpool’s game at Newcastle at the end of last season was an intense affair (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liverpool’s game at Newcastle at the end of last season was an intense affair (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“The game was so intense it was incredible. Newcastle weren’t playing for anything really, so that’s special. You feel sometimes that when we go somewhere. I don’t think we gained any new enemies, but we have enough to be honest!”

Considering their recent form, losing just one league match in the last 623 days, Liverpool’s record against United is poor.

Their home victory last season is their only win in the last 11 league meetings home and away (five draws and five losses).

Klopp puts that down in part to their own performance in these high-profile games and partly their opponents’ approach.

“We have to learn to deal with games like this in the right manner. We did not too bad in the past but we still can improve,” he added.

Manchester United are the only side to take points off Liverpool in the Premier League this season following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United are the only side to take points off Liverpool in the Premier League this season following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The game at United is a good example; we were not at our best in a game where we should be, because of the quality of the opponent.

“We were not bad that day but we were not at our best, and we have to make it more likely that we are at our best.

“The games were not games you would imagine for United against Liverpool. In the past, there were good times for Manchester United and good times for Liverpool, there was usually one clear favourite but both teams tried to win it.

“In the last years, the away games especially were strange from that point of view.

“It is strange when you play against a high, high-quality team – which United still is – and they play the way they play. That makes life really difficult.

“We had the same with Tottenham, after 70 minutes we had roundabout 70 per cent possession. That’s not normal, how can you expect something like that?”

More on this topic

Off-pitch sacrifices behind relentless Reds’ title charge – RobertsonOff-pitch sacrifices behind relentless Reds’ title charge – Robertson

Liverpool revise their plans for the redevelopment of the Anfield Road EndLiverpool revise their plans for the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End

Do 2019 stats make Liverpool team of decade?Do 2019 stats make Liverpool team of decade?

Van Dijk determined to remain focused after trophy-laden 2019 for LiverpoolVan Dijk determined to remain focused after trophy-laden 2019 for Liverpool

EvertonJurgen KloppManchester CityNewcastleTottenhamPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action

Champions Cup team news: Calvin Nash to make Euro debut as academy duo named on benchChampions Cup team news: Calvin Nash to make Euro debut as academy duo named on bench

Solskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing styleSolskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing style

Palace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett claims she received sexist abuse during gamePalace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett claims she received sexist abuse during game


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »