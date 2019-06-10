News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kim Little confident Scotland’s ‘natural ability’ will show through in France

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Kim Little felt Scotland showed signs of the ability they possess in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to England at the Women’s World Cup.

Scotland, making their first ever appearance in the tournament, had little joy in the first half in Nice as England bossed proceedings and went 2-0 up.

Things were different after the break and Shelley Kerr’s side set up a tense finish when Claire Emslie scored with just over 10 minutes to go.

Scotland midfielder Little said: “I think the initial reflections are obviously disappointed we didn’t get any points from the game.

“But I think definitely from our first to second-half performance you can see the improvement.

“We have natural ability in our team and I think it was eventually going to come through at some point.

“We just flattened in midfield a bit to create less space for England and make it easier to pick up the ball, especially myself and Caroline (Weir).

“We did that more and had a bit more belief.”

Nikita Parris opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a penalty awarded via VAR, and Ellen White curled in the second shortly before half time.

“When they scored the first goal, I think we then naturally dropped off because of the pressure of going down 1-0, so we need to maybe learn from that and maybe be a bit more on the front foot if that is to happen again,” Little said.

Kim Little challenges England’s Jill Scott (Richard Sellers/PA).

“But they are obviously a great team, and you have to give them respect – they are ranked third in the world for a reason (Scotland are ranked 20th).

“It’s three points gone, but we’ve got six more we can get. So we’ll look forward now and hope to do that.”

The next Group D game for Kerr’s team sees them face Japan in Rennes on Friday, and they then take on Argentina in Paris five days later.

Kim Little (centre left) congratulates England’s Beth Mead (centre) after the match (John Walton/PA).

When Scotland made their major tournament debut at Euro 2017 in Holland, they were beaten 6-0 by England.

Arsenal star Little was not involved in that game, or tournament, having been ruled out by injury.

On being at the showpiece in France, the 28-year-old said: “It’s great to be here with my team-mates and representing my country at a World Cup.

“I’m just happy to be here.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ford should not tiptoe away from Bridgend, GMB says

Ex-Pakistan president arrested by anti-corruption investigators

Dalo and Quirke GAA Pod: Clucko's legacy, gouging deterrents and Dalo in Speedos

Senior huntsman and partner convicted in UK of fox cub cruelty

Kim LittleWomen's World Cup

More in this Section

Dalo and Quirke GAA Pod: Clucko's legacy, gouging deterrents and Dalo in Speedos

Galway lose injured captain Damien Comer for Connacht final

Nadal looks to take French Open dominance into Wimbledon

Cork hit high notes as crazy world of Waterford continues


Lifestyle

Archive of accounts from the first Dail goes on sale

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Online Lives: Aisling Walsh writes on a number of topics not often seen in blogs

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »