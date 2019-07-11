News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Killie come from behind to snatch Europa League advantage against Connah’s Quay

Killie come from behind to snatch Europa League advantage against Connah’s Quay
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 10:03 PM

Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Connah's Quay

Stuart Findlay headed a last-gasp winner as Kilmarnock snatched a 2-1 victory against Welsh Premier League club Connah’s Quay in Angelo Alessio’s first match as manager.

The Scottish side had been heading for a shock defeat in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie at Rhyl’s Belle Vue stadium after a Greg Taylor own goal in the 75th minute.

But Killie, backed by the majority in the 3,000-capacity stadium, rallied and levelled with an Eamonn Brophy penalty eight minutes from time.

The visitors then continued to press and grabbed victory in injury time, when Findlay headed home from a corner.

It was harsh on Connah’s Quay, who had battled stoically throughout in the mould of their manager Andy Morrison, the former Manchester City defender, but the visitors were by far the dominant side.

Alessio had named a strong team and they threatened early on, with Brophy having an effort blocked and Rory McKenzie firing over, but Connah’s Quay prevented them getting into their stride.

Nomads’ Callum Morris escaped a booking for a heavy challenge on Alan Power, but Callum Roberts did go into the book for a late tackle on Taylor.

Kilmarnock had a good spell after half an hour as Stephen O’Donnell had a shot tipped wide and then drove another effort off target following a blocked McKenzie shot. Brophy also showed good control in the area before shooting across goal.

Killie upped the tempo after the break and a Chris Burke cross flashed through the Nomads area.

Brophy looked certain to score when he got on the end of another Burke cross, but Nomads keeper Lewis Brass – who had exchanged words with some Killie fans after the half-time whistle – brilliantly clawed away from under the bar.

Alessio showed signs of frustration at his side’s failure to take chances as he threw a water bottle into the ground.

Kilmarnock opened up the hosts again with some neat play on the right, but O’Donnell’s cross found nobody. Alessio sent on new signing Mohamed El Makrini in and attempt to break through, but it was Connah’s Quay who snatched the lead.

Roberts broke clear down the left and his cross was turned into his own net by Taylor.

That prompted a strong response and Brophy struck from the spot after Roberts bundled Burke over in the box.

There was still time for a winner, and Findlay delivered when he headed into the far corner in the 91st minute.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Disappointing night for Irish teams in Europa qualifiersDisappointing night for Irish teams in Europa qualifiers

New Top Gear special to air this ChristmasNew Top Gear special to air this Christmas

Man, 25, arrested over death of pregnant woman and baby in London stabbingMan, 25, arrested over death of pregnant woman and baby in London stabbing

Hard Knot Hallelujah! Heavy metal knitting world title held in FinlandHard Knot Hallelujah! Heavy metal knitting world title held in Finland

Europa LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueConnah's Quay NomadsKilmarnock

More in this Section

Serena Williams closes on grand slams milestoneSerena Williams closes on grand slams milestone

Allardyce: I turned down the chance to return to NewcastleAllardyce: I turned down the chance to return to Newcastle

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footstepsWright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footsteps


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »