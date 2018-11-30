NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

"Kill the chief and f**king have it": Mick McCarthy sets out his stall

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 12:01 AM

New Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has given a no nonsense glimpse into what Irish fans have in store in the next couple of years.

In an honest and in-depth interview with veteran broadcaster Eamon Dunphy, as part of a new ‘Paddy Power’s Head2 Head’ series, the Ireland manager gave an honest insight into his footballing philosophy.

"I like my teams to play football but I'm also pragmatic," he told Dunphy.

"But if I'm playing against Manchester City I'm not going to take them on playing football

"I may as well get f**king stuck into to them and kill and stop them playing and kill the chief and f**king have it.

"If I have to put it behind and put balls in the box so be it ... because if you win like that no one's bothered."

The new ‘Paddy Power’s Head2 Head’ series will see Dunphy sit down with McCarthy, Robbie Keane, Ruby Walsh, Graeme Souness and Tomas O’ Sé.

Episode 1 with Mick McCarthy will be shown on eir sport 1 tonight at 10pm while Dunphy's sit down with Robbie Keane will be shown on Wednesday, December 5, at 10.30pm on eir sport 1.

The episodes below will be free to view on the Sky platform at 10pm on the dates shown:

December 24Tomas O Se
December 25Mick McCathy
December 26Ruby Walsh
December 27Graeme Souness
December 28Robbie Keane

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

MickMcCarthyIrelandSoccer

Related Articles

Huddersfield players make offer to treat bullied schoolboy

Four men released as part of investigation into attack on referee

Former Ireland coach Steve Walford shocked by 'wrong' decision to sack Martin O'Neill

5 former players who became football managers in England’s lower leagues

More in this Section

This EA Sports x Adidas Manchester United fourth kit has really divided the fans

Olivier Giroud bags brace as Chelsea cruise past PAOK Salonika

Scott Sinclair nets winner as Celtic boost their Europa League hopes

Young Arsenal side coast to Europa League victory over Vorskla in Kiev


Lifestyle

As Nick Knowles struggles with #Knickergate, is 2018 the year of knickers?

Learning Points: Parents separating need not tear a family asunder

Nude times, high jinks and great music with Jools Holland and Marc Almond

Question of Taste: Cork actor Ciarán Bermingham

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »