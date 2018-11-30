"Kill the chief and f**king have it": Mick McCarthy sets out his stall

New Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has given a no nonsense glimpse into what Irish fans have in store in the next couple of years.

In an honest and in-depth interview with veteran broadcaster Eamon Dunphy, as part of a new ‘Paddy Power’s Head2 Head’ series, the Ireland manager gave an honest insight into his footballing philosophy.

"I like my teams to play football but I'm also pragmatic," he told Dunphy.

"But if I'm playing against Manchester City I'm not going to take them on playing football

"I may as well get f**king stuck into to them and kill and stop them playing and kill the chief and f**king have it.

"If I have to put it behind and put balls in the box so be it ... because if you win like that no one's bothered."

The new ‘Paddy Power’s Head2 Head’ series will see Dunphy sit down with McCarthy, Robbie Keane, Ruby Walsh, Graeme Souness and Tomas O’ Sé.

Episode 1 with Mick McCarthy will be shown on eir sport 1 tonight at 10pm while Dunphy's sit down with Robbie Keane will be shown on Wednesday, December 5, at 10.30pm on eir sport 1.

The episodes below will be free to view on the Sky platform at 10pm on the dates shown:

December 24 Tomas O Se December 25 Mick McCathy December 26 Ruby Walsh December 27 Graeme Souness December 28 Robbie Keane

