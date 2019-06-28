News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kilduff chips in with strike as Shels edge Limerick

By John Fallon
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 11:39 PM

Shelbourne held on against Limerick for a 1-0 victory last night which maintains their push for automatic promotion. It was an all-action first half at the Market’s Field.

Limerick spurned a glorious chance to forge ahead against the table-toppers when awarded a penalty for a foul on Kieran Hanlon on 20 minutes.

Darren Murphy deceived Colin McCabe with the spot-kick but his chipped effort drifted over the crossbar. Jack Brady then gifted Shels a 37th minute breakthrough.

Under little pressure, the goalkeeper was dispossessed on the end-line by Ciarán Kilduff, who found the far corner with a more accurate chip than Murphy’s.

Luke McNally nabbed a last-minute winner for Drogheda United in their 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers, while Cabinteely had Luke Clucas and new Japanese recruit Yuta Sasaki to thank for a 2-0 win over 10-man Wexford.

Neighbours Galway United and Athlone Town played out a 1-1 draw.

Wilson Waweru buried the opener for the westerners on the half hour but Dean Williams, on loan from Shamrock Rovers, levelled with a penalty on 65 minutes.

In tonight’s game, Stuart Ashton takes charge of his first Cobh Ramblers fixture since replacing Stephen Henderson on an interim basis. They travel to face Longford Town at City Calling Stadium (7.30pm).

