Home»Sport

Kilbane backs call for Robbie Keane to join FAI coaching staff

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 11:46 AM

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane has backed calls for Robbie Keane to become part of the national team's coaching staff.

The FAI are said to have contacted Ireland's all-time record goalscorer about working with the underage set up.

Kilbane thinks Keane could help the Boys in Green's current attacking problems.

He said: "Why not get him involved, why not get him helping the rest of the lads so they can hopefully learn from him.

"We're not necessarily saying that Robbie's going to make a Shane Long or Seanie McGuire a Robbie Keane overnight...but just little nuggets of information he can give to them about he gets his information across to me and his teammates when I used to play with him.

"That sort of thing is vital."


Related Articles

Ireland still capable of qualifying for Euro 2020 – Martin O’Neill

Shane Duffy: Blame the players not Martin O'Neill

Defiant O’Neill determined to lead Ireland to Euros

Five things we learned about the Republic of Ireland v Wales

More in this Section

I’m happy with my squad, says Tottenham boss Pochettino

Emery not getting carried away despite fans’ chants

Fatigue won’t be a factor for Tottenham, says West Ham boss Pellegrini

Usain Bolt turns down Malta deal to continue Australia trial


Breaking Stories

'Jesus, did I paint them?’; Robert Ballagh reacts to the nude portraits to him and his wife

Here's what you can expect from Making a Murderer 2

’Tis the season... for scares: Your guide to Ireland's Haunted experiences

Ask Audrey: I’m pretending to be a poet to impress a stunning pseudo-intellectual from Clonakilty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »