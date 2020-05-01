News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kieran Trippier charged with allegedly breaching FA’s betting rules

By Press Association
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 04:50 PM

Kieran Trippier has been charged with allegedly breaching the Football Association’s betting rules.

The 29-year-old star of England’s 2018 run to the World Cup semi-finals moved from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

Trippier has been charged with alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules during that month and has been given until May 18 to respond.

The FA said the right-back “has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.”

Clarifying those rules, the governing body said Rule E8(1)(a) states that “a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.”

Rule E8(1)(b) in the FA’s betting rules relates to “where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

Kieran Trippier

