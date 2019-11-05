News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kieran Tierney to miss Scotland’s final two Euro qualifiers

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 03:11 PM

Kieran Tierney will remain absent for Scotland in their final two European Championship qualifiers.

The Arsenal left-back has made a phased return from pelvic and groin problems in recent weeks and will sit out the games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and forwards Oli McBurnie and Steven Naismith are included after missing the previous two matches through injury.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke revealed Arsenal had made it clear Tierney was unavailable for selection.

Clarke said: “Kieran has got an ongoing issue that Arsenal are keen to address in the next international break and Arsenal asked us not to select him.

“It’s a little bit frustrating. It’s obviously frustrating for Kieran as well, but we’ve got good cover in that position.”

Johnny Russell is also unavailable for selection (Adam Davy/PA)

Centre-backs Charlie Mulgrew and Stuart Findlay drop out with hamstring injuries while Robert Snodgrass retired from international duty after playing against Russia last month.

Sporting Kansas City attacker Johnny Russell, whose domestic season is finished, also drops out.

Clarke said: “He hasn’t done any training. He picked up a little injury at the end of the season and he hasn’t been working. So he’s not available for selection.”

