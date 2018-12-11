Kieran Sadlier exits Cork City to complete move to Doncaster

Kieran Sadlier has completed a move back to English football after last night competing a move to League One side Doncaster Rovers from Cork City.

Sadlier, who made the 2018 PFAI Premier Division team of the year, has signed an 18-month deal at Doncaster after spending the past season and a half at Turner’s Cross.

Having joined Cork in mid-season 2017 from Sligo Rovers, Sadlier won won a league and cup double with the Leesiders in 2017 — scoring the winning penalty in the cup final.

He would have to make do with runners-up spot in both the league and cup in 2018 however as Dundalk claimed a double.

Sadlier’s last goal was a penalty in Cork’s 2-1 defeat to Dundalk in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium last month, completing Sadlier’s record of scoring in every round in the cup in 2017.

Former Ireland U21 international Sadlier, who was Cork’s leading goalcorer last season, will now link up with manager Grant McCann, having worked with him at Peterborough three years ago.

“It means a lot to have signed, I’ve done well over the past 18 months in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to joining Doncaster,” Sadlier told the club’s website.

“Grant has seen that I’ve been doing well and tracked my progress, we’ve been talking for a while and agreed on a deal.

“I like to get on the ball and score goals, I want to play with a smile on my face and work hard for the team.

“I think I can be someone whose going to create and score goals and do a bit of the unexpected.”

City boss John Caulfield told his club’s website: “We are all disappointed to see Kieran move on, but we understand that he has an opportunity cross-channel that he wants to take and it is a great move for him.

“He has been a fantastic player for us and a great guy around the place. He contributed to some great moments with the club, including the winning penalty in the 2017 FAI Cup final, and scored some fantastic goals.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for his contribution to Cork City FC and wish him the best of luck in the future.”