News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kick It Out name Sanjay Bhandari as new chair

Kick It Out name Sanjay Bhandari as new chair
By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 02:41 PM

Sanjay Bhandari has been appointed the new chair of Kick It Out.

The anti-discrimination body announced the news this afternoon, with Bhandari replacing the organisation’s founder Herman Ouseley.

“I am absolutely delighted to join the board of Kick It Out as its chair,” Bhandari told the organisation’s website.

“I have been a football fan all of my life and a vocal advocate for inclusion.

“I am passionate about helping football to be a game where people of all backgrounds feel welcome and included from the terraces to the pitch, to the boardroom.

“I feel honoured to have the opportunity to build on the team’s great work over many years, and look forward to setting out my vision for equality in football in the months ahead.”

Bhandari has been a member of the Premier League’s Equality Standard Independent Panel for four years and is also part of the British Government-sponsored Parker review into the ethnic diversity of UK boards.

Kick It Out’s chief executive officer Roisin Wood believes he will be a good fit, saying: “Sanjay’s passion for equality, together with his governance experience and love for football, stands him out as the ideal person to continue to take Kick It Out forward.

“As a lifelong football fan he understands the power of football to effect change and influence society – and is fully committed to tackling all forms of discrimination, from grassroots all the way through to the professional level.

“Football still has a long way to go but working together, under Sanjay’s leadership, I believe we are ready to take on any challenge.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pochettino disappointed as Lo Celso ruled out until end of OctoberPochettino disappointed as Lo Celso ruled out until end of October

Riley admits to four VAR mistakes in Premier League so far this seasonRiley admits to four VAR mistakes in Premier League so far this season

Joe Willock signs new long-term Arsenal contractJoe Willock signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Paul Scholes wows fans with sliced through ball at Kompany testimonialPaul Scholes wows fans with sliced through ball at Kompany testimonial

Kick It OutSanjay BhandariTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Eamon Dunphy accuses RTÉ of 'going soft' over Joe Brolly absenceEamon Dunphy accuses RTÉ of 'going soft' over Joe Brolly absence

FAI Cup semi-final draw: Dundalk face trip to SligoFAI Cup semi-final draw: Dundalk face trip to Sligo

Jamie Wall: Cork players aren’t mushrooms, but diamonds who need to be polishedJamie Wall: Cork players aren’t mushrooms, but diamonds who need to be polished

If referee Lane lets things go, it’ll suit Dublin, reckons Marc Ó SéIf referee Lane lets things go, it’ll suit Dublin, reckons Marc Ó Sé


Lifestyle

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

In last week’s article I wrote about the urgent need for parents to teach their children how to cope with adversity so that they can successfully manage many of the challenges they will face over the course of their life.Learning Points: Taking a risk is worth it to build child’s resilience

Gaff E is was born in Brisbane, Australia, but is based in Berlin, and is in Cork this week for the Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival.A Question of Taste: Musician Gaff E

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »