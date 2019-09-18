News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kick It Out furious as Cagliari avoid punishment over Lukaku abuse

Kick It Out furious as Cagliari avoid punishment over Lukaku abuse
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 01:31 PM

Kick It Out say it is “a cowardly decision” for the Italian Football Federation not to punish Cagliari after supporters allegedly aimed racist abuse at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Former Manchester United player Lukaku appeared to be subjected to monkey chants as he prepared to take – and score – a match-winning penalty in Inter’s 2-1 Serie A victory at the Sardegna Arena on September 1.

However, following an investigation the sporting justice panel of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ruled that the chants could not be considered discriminatory in terms of their “scale and realisation”, so therefore had decided not to apply sanctions to Cagliari.

Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out were left stunned by Tuesday’s ruling.

A statement released to the PA news agency read: “This is a cowardly decision from Serie A and the Italian FA, in response to disgusting racist abuse aimed at Romelu Lukaku.

“Match officials ignored blatant monkey chants during the game, Cagliari have faced no punishment and we have no faith that Hellas Verona fans will be sanctioned for racially abusing Franck Kessie on Sunday.

“We can only assume that the Italian authorities do not care that they are effectively endorsing this behaviour, and creating a climate in which a pundit feels comfortable racially abusing Lukaku on live TV.

“As they refuse to take action against repeated racist abuse by the same group of supporters, it’s about time UEFA stepped in and showed some leadership.

“The #EqualGame campaign means absolutely nothing if supporters are allowed to get away with this behaviour.”

Cagliari police told FIGC investigators that “only on the occasion” of Lukaku’s penalty were “chants, shouts and whistles aimed at the opposition athlete as he prepared to take his shot”.

Individual spectators were observed chanting at the Belgian but, because of the volume of the noise emanating from the stand, it was not clear what was being said and so it could not be proven that it was discriminatory.

After the match, Lukaku took to social media to urge action against racism in football.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Cagliari avoid punishment over fans’ alleged racist abuse of LukakuCagliari avoid punishment over fans’ alleged racist abuse of Lukaku

Bulgarian Football Union rejects Southgate’s racism concernsBulgarian Football Union rejects Southgate’s racism concerns

Tommy Robinson freed from jail two months into contempt of court sentenceTommy Robinson freed from jail two months into contempt of court sentence

England boss Southgate fears further racist abuse in Sofia next monthEngland boss Southgate fears further racist abuse in Sofia next month


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

CagliarifootballInter MilanKick It OutRacismRomelu LukakuItaly Serie ATOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

England attack coach Scott Wisemantel calls for tour Test against TongaEngland attack coach Scott Wisemantel calls for tour Test against Tonga

Juve boss Sarri ‘absolutely determined’ to secure victory over Atletico MadridJuve boss Sarri ‘absolutely determined’ to secure victory over Atletico Madrid

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls fit for Ireland’s World Cup opener with ScotlandRob Kearney and Keith Earls fit for Ireland’s World Cup opener with Scotland

Story on England cricketer's family tragedy ‘crossed the line’, teammate saysStory on England cricketer's family tragedy ‘crossed the line’, teammate says


Lifestyle

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

In Currabinny, there is a large house right at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the whole of Cork Harbour.The Currabinny chefs cook with pears

It’s normal for children to occasionally worry but anxiety in a young person can develop into a crippling daily occurrence if it is not properly managed, writes Karen Murray.'Anxiety is a normal part of life': Understanding is key to helping children manage anxiety

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »