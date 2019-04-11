NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kick It Out condemns video believed to show Chelsea fans’ racist Salah chant

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 08:13 PM

A video showing a group, believed to be Chelsea fans, singing a racist song has been condemned by equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showed the group singing “Salah is a bomber” apparently in reference to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

“It’s not on the terraces, but it’s still a disgrace. We don’t want fans like that anywhere near our game,” Kick It Out tweeted.

“We will be liaising with @ChelseaFC to ensure those involved are identified and punished swiftly and effectively. #KickItOut”

(@kickitout/Twitter)

Chelsea declined to comment on the basis that it has not been established that these are Chelsea fans.

The Blues’ first-leg quarter-final Europa League tie against Slavia Prague takes place in the Czech Republic.

The Czech police have yet to respond to the Press Association’s request for comment.

- Press Association

