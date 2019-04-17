NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kick It Out calls for action after Ashley Young is targeted with racial abuse

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 09:23 AM

Ashley Young has become the latest footballer to be subjected to racist abuse on social media following Manchester United’s Champions League exit at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old full-back was targeted on Twitter in the wake of Tuesday night’s 3-0 second-leg defeat at the Nou Camp which saw United exit the competition at the quarter-final stage after a 4-0 aggregate defeat.

Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out have called upon the social media platform to act following a series of incidents.

Yet another black player, this time Ashley Young, targeted with racist abuse on social media after tonight’s Champions League game. Again, we’re left asking @TwitterUK the same question - when will you take serious action to tackle the rampant discrimination on your platform?

The organisation said via its own official Twitter account: “Yet another black player, this time Ashley Young, targeted with racist abuse on social media after tonight’s Champions League game.

“Again, we’re left asking @TwitterUK the same question – when will you take serious action to tackle the rampant discrimination on your platform?”

Mohamed Salah, Danny Welbeck, Raheem Sterling, Michy Batshuayi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Moussa Sissoko have all received abuse over the same platform in recent years.

Ashley Young, right, was abused online after Manchester United’s Champions League defeat to Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP)

The Young incident came just days after MK Dons striker Chuks Aneke was targeted on Instagram following Saturday’s 2-1 League Two defeat at Tranmere, prompting the Merseyside club to call in police.

Concern is mounting over racism in football after a spate of attacks on players on both social media and in and around stadiums.

England’s black players were subjected to repeated chants during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Montengro last month, while Tottenham defender Danny Rose revealed recently he has “had enough” and “can’t wait” to quit the game.

Meanwhile, Juventus striker Moise Kean was targeted with monkey chants from the stands at Cagliari earlier this month.

- Press Association

