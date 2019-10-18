News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Key players returning from injury does not guarantee results – Daniel Farke

Key players returning from injury does not guarantee results – Daniel Farke
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke does not want too much expectation on the players returning from injury as they look to kick-start their Premier League campaign.

After producing a memorable 3-2 win over Manchester City, the Canaries slumped to three successive defeats including their 5-1 thrashing at home by Aston Villa before the international break.

However, following some additional recovery time, the treatment room at Colney is slowly clearing.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul, midfielders Alex Tettey, Tom Trybull and Cuban winger Onel Hernandez – out since the opening game after injuring his knee in a fall when climbing stairs at home – are all set to travel to Bournemouth.

Full-back Jamal Lewis, Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell have all been passed fit after being forced out of playing for their respective countries.

Defender Ben Godfrey had a successful hernia operation over the international break, so will also be involved.

Scotland centre-back Grant Hanley, though, is set for up to eight weeks out following groin surgery.

With midfielder Mario Vrancic stepping up his rehabilitation after a calf problem, Farke could soon have nearly all of last season’s Sky Bet Championship-winning squad available.

The German head coach, though, knows just having more options does not automatically translate into positive results.

“The injury situation is much better. It’s not as bad as it was in the last few weeks, especially against Aston Villa,” Farke said.

“The break helped us to settle and recover, so it came at the right moment.

“When we have all our players fully fit we are competitive at this level, even though we are the underdog in every game because we are a newly-promoted side that didn’t spend lots of money.

“However, we have to make sure expectations aren’t too high.

“One thing is to have players in training, the other is to have them fully fit.”

The Canaries have already shipped 21 goals from eight Premier League matches.

Farke maintains he is “not naive” to the situation, one which has not been helped by the injury problems.

“You have to be solid in defending, whether you play football 20 years ago or now,” Farke told a press conference.

“It was quite normal that we were struggling a bit, but we have to reduce the goals we concede or we will have big problems.

“We are praised a lot for our brave and offensive style. None of our conceded goals are due to full-backs being too high.

“It is more to do with defensive behaviour. Of course we have to step up and find solutions as a team.”

Unlike the Norfolk club, Bournemouth have gone on to establish themselves in the Premier League since being promoted in 2015.

Farke said: “They stand for a special philosophy and style of play, so they can be a role model for us, improving from year to year, even though the first and second are unbelievably difficult.”

More on this topic

Matip targeting more silverware after committing long-term future to LiverpoolMatip targeting more silverware after committing long-term future to Liverpool

Valverde urges Barcelona not to expect too much from fit-again MessiValverde urges Barcelona not to expect too much from fit-again Messi

Guardiola unhappy over City’s revised Christmas fixture scheduleGuardiola unhappy over City’s revised Christmas fixture schedule

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre eyes Borussia Monchengladbach scalpBorussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre eyes Borussia Monchengladbach scalp


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Ben GodfreyDaniel FarkeOnel HernandezTim KrulTom TrybullPremier LeagueNorwichTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Bulgaria national coach Krasimir Balakov and BFU committee resign – reportsBulgaria national coach Krasimir Balakov and BFU committee resign – reports

Tottenham to appear in Amazon documentaryTottenham to appear in Amazon documentary

Klopp blocks out the noise as Liverpool prepare for Old Trafford tripKlopp blocks out the noise as Liverpool prepare for Old Trafford trip

Stirling and Balbirnie star as Ireland brush aside Hong Kong in opening World Cup qualifierStirling and Balbirnie star as Ireland brush aside Hong Kong in opening World Cup qualifier


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »