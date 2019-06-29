News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kevin Toner swoops to drive Saints past Students

St. Patrick’s Athletic’s Lee Desmond tackles Sean McDonald of UCD. Credit ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 12:00 AM

UCD 0 - 1 St Patrick's Athletic

Kevin Toner’s first-half winner stretched St Patrick’s Athletic unbeaten run to four games as they dominated at the UCD Bowl. A 10th straight league defeat, in which they’ve managed just one goal, sees UCD drop to the foot of the table.

St Pat’s were in control from the start against a depleted UCD side which saw key players Gary O’Neill and Neil Farrugia join Shamrock Rovers earlier in the week. The visitors took the lead on 30 minutes. Mikey Drennan hooked a superb delivery off his left foot to the back spot where defender Toner arrived to power a bullet header past Conor Kearns for his third goal of the season.

Just before the interval, the move of the half failed to get its reward as Walker blazed over the bar from Drennan’s pullback after Lennon’s sublime pass put the striker in. Drennan, twice, and Chris Forrester had chances before the hour mark as St Pat’s maintained their dominance.

Despite fighting a rearguard action, UCD remained in the game with Conor Davis volleying a 62nd minute shot straight at Brendan Clarke when he might have equalised. Substitute Darragh Markey got through on goal four minutes from time only to be thwarted by UCD captain Liam Scales’ terrific block-tackle.

UCD:

Kearns; Farrell, Scales, Dignam; O’Farrell, McDonald (Boore, 81), McGrath, Doyle, McClelland; Mahdy (Kinsella Bishop, 85), Davis.

St Patrick’s Athletic:

B. Clarke; Desmond, Kelly, Toner; Madden, Forrester (Markey, 81), Lennon, Coleman (Clifford, 74), Bermingham; Walker (Shaw, 72), Drennan.

Referee:

Ray Matthews (Longford).

