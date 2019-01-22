Kevin-Prince Boateng: I want to stay at Barcelona for many years

Former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng understands he will not be an automatic starter at Barcelona.

The 31-year-old former Ghana international made a surprise loan switch from Italian side Sassuolo to the LaLiga giants on Monday, with Barca having the option to make the move permanent for €8m.

But at a press conference at the Nou Camp today, Boateng – who sees himself as a forward these days – believes he can help aid Barcelona’s treble bid.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be here,” he said, according to Marca.

“Yesterday I was sad because I was happy in Sassuolo, but this was a great opportunity and I couldn’t say no.

“I wanted to come to Barcelona, as soon as I heard of their interest I spoke to my agent. It’s a dream and a great honour.

“This is a test and I know I haven’t arrived as a starter, but I want to play well and stay for many years, that’s my goal. From Fratton Park to the Nou Camp, Kevin-Prince Boateng has come along way (Nick Potts/PA)

“At almost 32 years old, the role of a number nine is perfect for me.

“It’s important to have a player like me in the team because I have other attributes.”

Boateng, who started his career with Hertha Berlin, had a two-year spell with Spurs before joining Portsmouth in 2009.

After relegation from the Premier League and an FA Cup final defeat, in which Boateng had a penalty saved with the game against Chelsea goalless, he left for AC Milan.

👍 @KPBofficial is unequivocal: "The best player is #Messi — in the entire world. Why are you laughing? It's the truth. He's the best player in this world — in every world. He's showed why in the last 10 years." 🔵🔴 #EnjoyPrince pic.twitter.com/sqwObLxCY6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 22, 2019

Schalke, Las Palmas and Eintracht Frankfurt have also been home for the player, who signed for Sassuolo last summer.

But, after scoring four goals in 13 Serie A appearances, Boateng has moved to Spain and will count Lionel Messi among his team-mates.

“I’m a Barcelona player and the best player in the world, in any world, is Messi,” said Boateng, who had previously been quoted as saying he preferred Real Madrid to Barca. “He’s shown it over the past 10 years.”

Barca are top of LaLiga, five points clear of closest challengers Atletico Madrid, while they are in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey and the last 16 of the Champions League.

- Press Association