NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Kevin-Prince Boateng completes surprise Barcelona loan switch

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 09:09 PM

Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined Barcelona in a surprise move on loan for the remainder of the season.

The LaLiga giants have reached an agreement with Sassuolo for the temporary switch, and have the option to sign Boateng for a £7.1million fee in the summer.

Boateng, the former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder, will be presented at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old joined Sassuolo on a free transfer last summer, and has steadily impressed for the Serie A side, scoring four goals in 13 league appearances.

He heads to the Nou Camp with Barcelona lacking cover in attack after Paco Alcacer joined Borussia Dortmund and Munir El Haddadi switched to Sevilla.

Barcelona hold a five-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the summit of La Liga.

Boateng joined Spurs from Hertha Berlin in 2007, but failed to make an impression at White Hart Lane before being shipped out on loan to Dortmund, and then spending a season at Portsmouth as they were relegated to the Championship.

The former Ghana international has also enjoyed two spells at AC Milan, played for Schalke, and netted 10 times in 28 appearances for Las Palmas, before leaving for Frankfurt, and then heading to Italy.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Kevin-Prince BoatengSpanish La LigaBarcelona

Related Articles

In Tray: The issues facing new Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert

Leeds fan’s ‘spygate’ Marcelo Bielsa tattoo helps him deal with depression

Messi magic helps Barcelona overcome plucky Leganes

It’s a hugely exciting time to be England manager, says boss Southgate

More in this Section

It’s a hugely exciting time to be England manager, says boss Southgate

Judd Trump beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim Masters title

WATCH: Dr Con Murphy happy to see former players and county board come together as one group

Mistaken identity on Sky Sports: ‘I’m not the next Huddersfield manager, I’m Martin from Wakefield’


Lifestyle

As Joe Wicks begins to wean daughter Indie: 5 ways to make weaning more fun

8 things to consider before a drastic hair colour change like Emma Stone

As David Beckham shares Harper’s cooking skills, 10 ways to get back in the kitchen with the kids

Irish Examiner journalist Ann O'Loughlin launches fourth Novel My Mother's Daughter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »