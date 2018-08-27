Home»Sport

Kevin Kilbane vents frustration over Declan Rice’s decision to stall

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 03:16 PM

Former Republic of Ireland footballer, Kevin Kilbane, has said that Declan Rice should not play for the Republic of Ireland after it was revealed today that Rice is "still deliberating" over his international career.

Kilbane took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the news that Rice declined to join the Republic squad in order to weigh up his future before being capped in a competitive international.

Martin O'Neill had hoped to hand a competitive cap to the England born defender to secure his services at senior level, Rice has represented Ireland on three occasions in friendly games.

He told O’Neill that he would like more time to consider his options after talks with representatives from the English FA.

Kilbane wrote on Twitter: “I’d rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again. Well done to MON for transparency."

O'Neill revealed at today's squad announcement that he had spoken to Rice's family.

He said: "He is a young man. England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up. He has done brilliantly for us. I'm giving him a little bit of time."

O'Neill said he remains hopeful that Rice will commit his future to the Republic of Ireland.

He said: "After the Turkey game his father was there and it was a joyous moment for them. We have done everything we can. He has been welcomed by the squad, the fans. He is taking time and I am respecting that."


