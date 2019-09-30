News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Keogh facing long-term lay-off with cruciate ligament injury

Keogh facing long-term lay-off with cruciate ligament injury
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 03:54 PM

Derby captain Richard Keogh could be out for more than a year after suffering a serious leg injury in a car crash that led to the arrest of two of his team-mates.

The Championship club has not revealed the full extent of Keogh’s injury but the PA news agency understands the 33-year-old central defender has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament as well as other ligaments in his knee.

Reports today suggested Keogh could be looking at 15 months on the sidelines, meaning he would not play again until December 2020.

That would take the Republic of Ireland international into the final few months of the three-and-a-half year contract he signed in February 2018, which runs to the summer of 2021.

Keogh sustained his injuries in an incident which saw Derby players Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett charged with drink-driving in the Allestree area of the city on September 24. The club initially said that Keogh had been hurt in an “alcohol-related incident”.

The crash followed a team-building dinner, and Derby have said there will be a “rigorous internal investigation”.

Lawrence and Bennett were both left out of the squad for Saturday’s 3-2 win over Birmingham.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Cork soccer legend seeks love on BBC show

More on this topic

Manner of Delaney’s departure 'leaves a lot to be desired', says former FAI headManner of Delaney’s departure 'leaves a lot to be desired', says former FAI head

John Delaney: The man who lost the Midas touchJohn Delaney: The man who lost the Midas touch

FAI ‘must do more’ if funding is to be restoredFAI ‘must do more’ if funding is to be restored

John Delaney resigns from position in FAIJohn Delaney resigns from position in FAI


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Mason BennettRichard KeoghTom LawrenceTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Leinster 'in the dark' over Conan injuryLeinster 'in the dark' over Conan injury

The lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern MunichThe lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich

Five things we learned from the Russian Grand PrixFive things we learned from the Russian Grand Prix

No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this weekNo decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »