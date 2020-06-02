Kenny Sansom ‘receiving 24-hour care’ in hospital and 'does not have Covid-19'

Former England international Kenny Sansom remains ill in hospital.

A message on the 61-year-old’s Twitter account confirmed that Sansom is continuing to receive treatment.

The message read: “Kenny remains ill in hospital and is receiving 24-hour care.

“He’s stable and does not have Covid-19. Kenny’s family and close friends still kindly ask the media to respect Kenny’s privacy and theirs, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny.”

Sansom earned 86 caps for England – playing at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups – and won the League Cup with Arsenal in 1987.

He started his career with Crystal Palace, helping them win the Second Division in 1979, before joining the Gunners in 1980.

He also played for Newcastle, QPR, Coventry, Everton, Brentford and Watford before retiring in 1994.