NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Kenny defends calling up League of Ireland players

Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny
By John Fallon
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 11:04 AM

Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny has defended his decision to call-up League of Ireland players despite Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley’s desire for them to be excluded.

A raft of domestic matches over the next fortnight have been postponed due to the inclusion of players in Kenny’s squad for the Toulon Tournament.

Ireland will play at least four matches in France, starting with Monday’s opener against China.

Not all managers are embracing the elevation of home-based talent. Although UCD manager Collie O’Neill was pleased that two of his starlets received international recognition, Bradley was fuming at Friday’s game against Waterford being pulled.

He’s furious that the fixture pile-up could interfere with their title challenge and European campaign starting in July.

Hitting back at Bradley’s claim that only UK-players should have gone to France, Kenny was not for moving.

“I couldn’t agree with saying players from our league shouldn’t be picked for a prestigious tournament with a worldwide TV audience,” said the former Dundalk manager.

“I just don’t see any negative in players getting a massive opportunity to play against good international teams. It will be an amazing experience to face nations like China and Mexico preparing to play in next year’s Olympics.

I managed in the League of Ireland when we couldn’t get a game live on television. Self-esteem was non-existent.

“That has improved through runs in European competition and our players are in Ireland squads. Every big club in the UK will have a scout watching our players at these matches in France.”

Keith Andrews, the former Ireland international now on Kenny’s staff, is on the same wavelength.He said: “You can’t have it both ways. League of Ireland players didn’t get near the under-21 squad in recent years and now they’re getting call-ups.“Players are selected on merit and I know they see it as a privilege. It shows the good work going on at League of Ireland level.”

Neil Farrugia’s grade two hamstring strain has ruled out the UCD winger, opening the door for Reading attacker Josh Barrett to make the trip.

“We’ve chosen four wingers and three centre-forwards,” said Kenny. “We have three games in six days and we need energy in the wide positions.”

Ireland follow up their opener against the Chinese by meeting Mexico on Thursday week and completing the pool against Bahrain three days later.

Before that, they face Mick McCarthy’s squad in a behind-closed-doors friendly tomorrow.

More on this topic

Quinn ‘excited’ at FAI reform proposals

Cunningham reflects on contrasting tales of two cities

Quinn puts plan for Irish football into print

‘It’s up to us to turn it round’ – Republic of Ireland midfielder Browne

Stephen KennyIrelandSoccerToulon TournamentTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Sarri: Europa League final result could be decisive regarding my future

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante may miss Europa League final

Sokratis and Xhaka in ‘Let’s do it for Mkhitaryan’ Europa League final plea

Osaka hits back to defeat Schmiedlova and progress at French Open


Lifestyle

Design/life: Profile of Shane Cotter, Director at Architectural Farm

Gardening: Gooseberries offer many health benefits

The Skin Nerd: Have fun in the sun, but keep your skin safe too

GameTech: Innocence lost as the rats take over

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »