Kenny Dalglish released from hospital following coronavirus diagnosis

Kenny Dalglish has praised the efforts of NHS workers across the nation after being released from hospital following a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones.

Despite not showing any symptoms, Dalglish underwent a routine coronavirus test and returned a positive diagnosis for Covid-19.

The former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland forward is now recovering in self-isolation at home. Kenny Dalglish, shown playing for Liverpool, went to hospital for gallstones but returned a positive test for Covid-19 (PA)

Writing in The Sunday Post, Dalglish hailed the hospital workers who treated him as “absolutely brilliant”.

“People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care,” he wrote.

“As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

Dalglish won six league championships as player for the Reds and a further three as a manager.

