Keith Andrews: There is a role for Robbie in management team

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 10:10 AM

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Keith Andrews believes there is a role for Robbie Keane in the next set-up.

A dream team of Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane has emerged as the favourites to replace Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane.

Dundalk's Stephen Kenny is also thought to be on the FAI's radar.

Andrews feels the Tallaght man could make a valuable contribution, but not as Roy Keane's successor:

"(It) was farcical," Andrews said. "(There were) more reporters turning up for the assistant managers' press conference than the manager for that soundbite.

"As long as it is controlled, there should be a role, if he wants it.

"Should it be as the assistant manager for Robbie Keane? No, in my opinion, but I think he could be part of it."


