Keane: I’m sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted

Roy Keane highlighted Liam Miller’s humility in his opening remarks before yesterday’s tribute match kicked off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Asked how he remembered him, Manchester United’s player-manager on the day said: “Obviously, he was a very good player, who played for United, Celtic, his country. A really nice guy, a quiet guy, very humble.”

But later he offered an important qualification.

Roy Keane clears from Ireland's Andy Reid at the Liam Miller tribute match between Manchester United and Celtic/ Republic of Ireland at Pairc Ui Chaoimh yesterday Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“But don’t get it wrong,” he said. “Liam was very quiet but very strong. You don’t get to the top in any sport unless you’ve got good confidence behind you and a lot of determination. So when we talk about Liam being quiet, it was a nice quiet. He was no angel but he knew how to play the game and he was a good guy. And we’ve seen that with the reaction (of people) over last few months, particularly when the game was announced. It’s been brilliant and I’m sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted.

“It’s a great occasion for his family and there’s been a great reaction from everyone in Ireland, particularly around Cork. And from the players.

“I’ve been home for the last few days and there was a nice buzz going around. It’s good to catch up with players again.

“Obviously there’s a relaxed atmosphere but I know when we start the game — I know what players are like — a bit of pride kicks in and we want to do well. I think they’re all a bit shocked by the size of pitch but they’ll get over it.”

The significance of the venue would not have been lost on the players, he suggested.

“Players aren’t daft, they know it’s a GAA stadium. I know there was a big reaction when we maybe couldn’t get it when we first asked but I think players were looking forward to it and it all adds to the occasion. I have been coming down to the Páirc for many years watching the football and hurling and one or two concerts and the fact we’re having a game of soccer here is great.”

But, most of all, Keane was cognisant of what the day would mean to those who were closest to Liam Miller.

“Hopefully it’s a big boost for the family, Liam’s wife and his kids and his mam and dad and the rest of his family, hopefully they can come down here and get a big boost.

“When you see the reaction from everyone in Cork to Liam — obviously it’s not going to fix everything but hopefully it will make them feel a little bit better when they see what people think about Liam. And that’s the whole idea behind the game.”