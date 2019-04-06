Kean comes off the bench to fire Juve to victory over Milan

Moise Kean came off the bench to fire Juventus to the brink of defending their Serie A title in a 2-1 victory over AC Milan in Turin on Saturday.

Kean was the target of racist abuse at Cagliari on Tuesday in an incident that was significant in bringing the issue of racism in football to the fore this week.

The teenager netted Juve’s second goal in that match and he was on hand again against Milan with an 84th-minute winner, after a Paulo Dybala penalty cancelled out Krzysztof Piatek’s first-half opener.

The result means second-placed Napoli need to avoid defeat against Genoa on Sunday to keep the Serie A title race alive.

Milan had a couple of early chances to take the lead at the Allianz Stadium, with Piatek and Suso missing openings for the visitors as they looked to hold on to the final Champions League qualifying place.

The visitors were denied a penalty when Alex Sandro blocked the ball with his arms raised, with a VAR review helping the officials arrive at the decision.

Milan then took a surprise lead after 39 minutes through Piatek, who found himself with room in the middle of the box to slot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus came close in first-half stoppage-time with a clever overhead kick from Mario Mandzukic which was tipped over the crossbar by Pepe Reina. The Spanish goalkeeper also saved Dybala’s long-range effort from the subsequent corner.

The home side were given a penalty in the 59th minute after Mateo Musacchio brought down Dybala inside the box, with the Argentina international converting the resulting penalty to level.

Set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu then came close for Milan, curling a free-kick just wide of the Juventus goal.

Kean, who had earlier squandered a promising close-range opportunity, had the ball in the net after 76 minutes but on this occasion had the effort ruled out for a foul on Alessio Romagnoli.

Juve continued to pile on the pressure and eventually found their winner through Italy international Kean, who slotted beyond Reina after being played in by Miralem Pjanic.

- Press Association