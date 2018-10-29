Home»Sport

Kasabian singer says Leicester club owner’s death like losing member of family

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 11:50 AM

The lead singer of Leicester rock band Kasabian has said the helicopter crash was “like your worst nightmare”.

Tom Meighan arrived at the King Power Stadium on Monday to lay down a tribute to the five people who were killed.

He said the death of the club’s owner was like “losing a member of your family”.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Meighan said: “At the minute I’m feeling pretty numb.

“The football world is numb, not just Leicester City. The whole world is in mourning.

“I can’t really put it into words. It’s just a horrible feeling and a horrible thing that’s happened.”

Speaking of the owner who died in the crash, Mr Meighan said: “I was fortunate to meet him a few times because we’ve played at the stadium.

“He was a lovely guy and words can’t really describe what has happened. I can’t really think properly, it’s just awful.

“He’s part of the family now, I don’t know how we are going to recover.

“But we’re going to have to. We’re going to have to be strong.”

He added: “If anything, this is going to bring Leicester City together and unite us even more – and the whole world as well.

“But it’s just like your worst nightmare. It’s like losing a member of your family.

“I never thought this would happen to Leicester City.”- Press Association


