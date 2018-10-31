Home»Sport

Karius reports are ‘complete nonsense’ – agent

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 01:54 PM

Loris Karius’ agent has dismissed speculation the goalkeeper’s two-year loan deal at Besiktas is on the verge of collapsing.

Karius made two mistakes that helped Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in May’s Champions League final in Kiev and found himself loaned out to Besiktas.

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting the Turkish club were looking to end the loan in January but his agent Florian Goll claimed that was not the case.

“Complete nonsense,” Goll said in quotes reported by Four Four Two.

“I wonder where such things come from. This news is absolutely untrue.

“Loris is on loan to Besiktas for two years – that’s the situation. The club has no intention of ending this loan contract prematurely.

“It’s fact that Loris is the clear number one at Besiktas, he played every game and showed good performances.”

Karius appeared to have his own say on the rumours in a since-deleted Instagram post from Tuesday evening. On a picture of himself drinking coffee, he added the caption: “Coffee first, media’s bulls*** second”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Loris KariusBesiktasLiverpool

Related Articles

Points make massive difference – Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool return to top of Premier League after comfortable Cardiff win

Klopp laughs off claim that Cardiff have ‘virtually impossible’ task at Anfield

Bank holiday Fun Run to be held in Meath to raise money for Seán Cox Fund

More in this Section

Conor Murray could face New Zealand

Tributes to Leicester owner will be paid at Premier League games this weekend

Football rumours from the media: PSG interested in Alexis Sanchez

Rooney believes Manchester United players need to improve to help Mourinho


Breaking Stories

Male fertility: Should men be thinking about their biological clocks too?

Katie Piper: ‘It makes me so happy that perceptions of beauty are gradually changing’

These are Meghan’s fashion highlights from her first royal tour

6 simple but essential exercises for older people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »