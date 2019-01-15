NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Karamoh’s superb goal earns Bordeaux win at Angers

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 08:57 PM

Yann Karamoh’s superb late solo goal saw Bordeaux snatch a 2-1 win at Angers.

The Inter Milan loanee climbed off the bench to run half the length of the pitch and score to lift Bordeaux up to 11th in Ligue 1 and leave Angers 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

Samuel Kalu’s third goal in four games opened the scoring for the visitors before Mateo Pavlovic levelled in the second half.

Bordeaux took the lead after 31 minutes when Kalu met Maxime Poundje’s hanging cross to stab in from six yards.

Angers levelled after 64 minutes when Bordeaux failed to deal with Flavien Tait’s corner and Pavlovic finished well.

But Karamoh won it in the second minute of injury time when he collected the ball midway inside his own half.

The 20-year-old was allowed to run and he cut inside before firing in low off the post from the edge of the box.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Cheikh NdoyefootballSamuel KaluYann KaramohFrench Ligue 1AngersBordeaux

More in this Section

Gavin Whyte rapped for ‘clearly unacceptable’ behaviour in lewd video

Chelsea charged by UEFA after Vidi chanting

Improving Bouchard ready for Serena showdown, admitting: ‘I love her’

Football rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Meghan: How to cope when everyone has an opinion about your pregnancy

Meet the Whiskerandos: why today’s hipster beards are nothing new

Pimp your plank: 5 variations to blitz every body part

Making Cents: ‘Debt can be managed better with goal-setting’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »