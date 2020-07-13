News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kante to Inter? Lovren leaving Liverpool? The football rumours from the media

Kante to Inter? Lovren leaving Liverpool? The football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 01:04 PM

What the papers say

Metro says N’Golo Kante could leave Stamford Bridge for northern Italy. The newspaper cites Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport as saying Inter Milan want to snap up the midfielder, who has had an unimpressive campaign and may be released by Chelsea. Inter boss Antonio Conte is still a strong supporter of the 29-year-old, with the pair winning a Premier League title together at the Blues.

Russia’s Zenit St Petersburg are interested in securing the services of Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren, according to the Liverpool Echo. The Croatia defender has moved down the pecking order since arriving at Anfield in 2014, with AC Milan and Roma both trying and ultimately failing to sign the 31-year-old last summer.

Luka Jovic, pictured during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt, is attracting the interest of clubs across Europe (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luka Jovic, pictured during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt, is attracting the interest of clubs across Europe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester and Arsenal are both interested in Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, reports the Leicester Mercury while citing Italy’s Calciomercato. But the paper adds that AC Milan also want to sign the Serbia international and have contacted the 22-year-old’s agent.

Germany’s Bild reports that Bayer Leverkusen’s failure to qualify for the Champions League has Kai Havertz looking to leave. That means Chelsea will need to qualify for the elite competition as a bare minimum if they want to sign the 21-year-old Germany midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The former Manchester United striker, 38, says he is unsure about his future at AC Milan as no talks have taken place less than a month before his contract ends, Sky Sports reports.

The Bundesliga may be where Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele ends up (Tess Derry/PA)
The Bundesliga may be where Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele ends up (Tess Derry/PA)

Tanguy Ndombele: The Tottenham midfielder is being monitored by Bayern Munich, according to France’s Le10Sport

More on this topic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy to keep the faith with David De GeaOle Gunnar Solskjaer happy to keep the faith with David De Gea

Jack Charlton: The man behind our memorable seasons in the sunJack Charlton: The man behind our memorable seasons in the sun

Jack Charlton: The man who gave us the best days of our livesJack Charlton: The man who gave us the best days of our lives

Charlton's Irish legacy beyond hugeCharlton's Irish legacy beyond huge


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Premier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Manchester City’s two-season European ban lifted by CASManchester City’s two-season European ban lifted by CAS

Manchester City's Champions League ban lifted, fine reduced to €10m Manchester City's Champions League ban lifted, fine reduced to €10m

Jose Mourinho targets third Europa League title with Tottenham next seasonJose Mourinho targets third Europa League title with Tottenham next season

Pep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decisionPep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decision


Lifestyle

Bring summer holidays home with this season’s sparkling fragrance launches. Rachel Marie Walsh reports.PRODUCT WATCH: This summer's hottest fragrances

Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq feature among today's top tips.Monday's TV Highlights: Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq

From free places to pitch a tent, to high end glamping, we've got all bases coveredCamping options in Ireland - for all budgets

Why do we regard horsetail as a weed when it offers so many health benefits, asks Peter DowdallHorsetail: Is it a weed of a miracle plant?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »