Kane wants June cut-off for season

Harry Kane believes the current Premier League season should be scrapped if it cannot be completed by the end of June.

The Tottenham and England captain insists Premier League bosses “will do everything they can” to complete the campaign, with all action suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus.

But the 26-year-old striker revealed his personal opinion is that the season should not be allowed drift on into the summer months.

“I know the Premier League will do everything they can to finish the season, and that they are looking at every option possible,” said Kane in an Instagram Live conversation with Jamie Redknapp.

“I think, for me, we do need to try to finish the season. But there needs to be a point where enough’s enough.

“Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don’t see too much benefit in that. But obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially.

“Probably the limit for me is the end of June. If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”

He added: “Football is secondary at the moment. I know there still have to be plans in place and I’m sure everyone is trying to do that. Hopefully this clears up as soon as possible and we can try to get back to normal.”

However, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady maintains Premier League clubs are determined to deliver an end to the season when safe to resume playing, even if it runs into July.

“When we — all Prem clubs — last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible,” Brady said.

“And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.

“It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants — especially the players and fans.

“But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out.”

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, meanwhile, accepts any firm forward planning is almost impossible given the current uncertain outlook.

“Nobody knows when this pandemic will end,” Ceferin said in an interview with Italian media outlet La Repubblica.

“There is a plan A, B and C. We can start in May, in June or the end of June. If we can’t do it on any of those three dates then the season probably would be lost.

“There is also the possibility to finish the season at the start of next season, with next season starting a little late. It would have to work with respect to the players and the signing periods.”

In Italy, Juventus players have agreed to waive four months’ wages due to the pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates, along with manager Maurizio Sarri, have agreed to a reduction in pay “equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020”, the Serie A giants said in a statement.

The agreement is set to be worth around €90m to the reigning champions.

If the remaining games of the current campaign are rescheduled, Juventus said they would negotiate increases in pay for the squad.