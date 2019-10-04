News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kane shows the way for young players – Potter

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 11:46 AM

Brighton boss Graham Potter has hailed Tottenham’s Harry Kane as one of the world’s best strikers and believes he is a shining example to other players.

In-form Kane arrives at the Amex Stadium on Saturday with 11 goals in as many games for club and country this season, and three in his four previous appearances against Brighton.

The 26-year-old’s remarkable rise from promising academy player to England captain and Spurs’ fourth all-time leading goalscorer included loan spells learning his trade at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester.

Potter has already shown faith in Albion’s youth system by handing Premier League debuts to Aaron Connolly and Steve Alzate this term and feels his squad can take inspiration from the hard work and dedication of their high-profile weekend opponent.

“I think he’s the perfect role model for players, on and off the pitch,” Potter said of Kane.

“As a young player he probably had some disappointments and had to find a way into the team, but his development has been incredible and he’s rightly up there with the best centre-forwards in the world.

“Captain of club and country, top professional, absolutely top professional. And that resilience to keep going, to believe in yourself and to keep working.

“I think people always focus on the success and what they are seeing now but always with these top players and top people there are a few setbacks along the way, there’s moments that they probably have to go through – tough moments – and they can come through them and get stronger for it and all credit to him.”

Potter watched Kane from the stands on Tuesday evening during Spurs’ 7-2 Champions League thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Despite an embarrassing loss for the English side, Potter was impressed by the performance of the centre-forward, who converted a second-half penalty to score for the fourth successive match.

“It’s not only his scoring record, but what else he brings to the team in terms of his work rate and how he links the game,” added Potter.

“He’s a top player.”

Brighton go into the Spurs clash having not tasted victory in front of their own fans for nine matches in all competitions dating back to March.

Potter, who replaced the sacked Chris Hughton in the summer, has overseen four of those fixtures and is keen to give the club’s long-suffering home support something to cheer.

“They’ve been brilliant with us, they’ve got behind the team, they’ve supported us,” said Potter.

“I think they know that every game in the Premier League is a battle, it’s hard. That’s what it is, that’s what you play at this level for.

“If we just turn up and we know we’re going to win it’s not so fun.

“Of course we need their help.

“I’ve got no complaints about the supporters, they’ve been magnificent to us and hopefully we can give them something to get behind in the game and we can have an enjoyable afternoon, that will be our aim.”

Brighton expect to have Solly March back from a thigh problem but midfielder Davy Propper faces a fitness test on a hamstring issue.

Shane Duffy (calf), Bernardo (knock), Leandro Trossard (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined.

