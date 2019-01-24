Kamara arrested after training bust-up

Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage after a fight at the club’s training ground.

Police were called to Motspur Park when the 23-year-old forward was involved in an incident on Monday evening, and he has since been banned from the club’s training ground.

The Frenchman was earlier this month also allegedly involved in another fight with his team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic, which took place during a team yoga session.

“Police were called to a training ground in New Malden, shortly after 17.00hrs on Monday, 21 January to reports of a fight,”police said in a statement.

“Officers attended. One man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of ABH and criminal damage.

“He has been taken into custody in a south London police station. Enquiries continue.”

A club statement from Fulham, who sit 19th in the Premier League, read: “The club is grateful for the swift attention and action by police immediately following our reporting of the incident on Monday. The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.

We will refrain from further comment but will stress that we will fully cooperate with any new or continuing investigation or legal proceeding in the name of providing everyone a secure and safe working environment.

The incident is the latest controversy in which Kamara, who was signed in July 2017, has been involved.

In the December 29 victory over Huddersfield he ignored team orders and instead took responsibility from Mitrovic, who among other team-mates he argued with, for a late penalty he ultimately missed.

Mitrovic rescued him by scoring a winning goal before Fulham’s manager Claudio Ranieri said he had wanted to “kill” Kamara, who he also accused of lacking respect for his club and team-mates while revealing he would consider dropping him for their next fixture, against Arsenal. The forward appeared as a substitute and even scored at the Emirates but has not made a further appearance in their three fixtures since.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by allegedly making a Nazi salute, the FA has announced.

Hennessey, 31, denies making the gesture in a picture on Instagram by his German team-mate Max Meyer as the players celebrated their FA Cup win against Grimsby earlier this month.

“Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3,” the FA announced on Twitter. “It is alleged that a gesture he made, which was captured by a photograph and posted on social media, breached Rule E3[1] as it was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that this constitutes an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in Rule E3[2], as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief.

"Hennessey has until 31 January 2019 to respond to the charge.”

Hennessey was seen in the background of a group photograph posted on Meyer’s Instagram story, which has subsequently expired.

The Wales international has denied he was making a such a salute, claiming on Twitter that he was calling out to the person taking the photograph and any resemblance was “absolutely coincidental”.

“I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry,” Hennessey posted on Twitter on January 6.

It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

“I can assure everyone I’d never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne.”