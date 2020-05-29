News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kai Havertz scores again as Bayer Leverkusen move up to third in Bundesliga

Kai Havertz scores again as Bayer Leverkusen move up to third in Bundesliga
By Press Association
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 10:06 PM

Bayer Leverkusen climbed into the Bundesliga’s top four after Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Freiberg.

Peter Bosz’s side moved above Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig into third thanks to Havertz’s second-half winner.

It saw the forward become the first Bundesliga player to reach 35 goals before turning 21.

Freiburg remain eighth, having won one of their last six matches, and sit four points off the top six.

After a forgettable first half, Havertz won it in the 54th minute when he latched onto Leon Bailey’s cute pass and scored from a tight angle.

He was forced off injured 12 minutes later, while Nils Petersen had a shot blocked as the hosts tried to find a leveller.

Leverkusen were denied a second when Julian Baumgartlinger had a goal ruled out for a push.

Freiburg could have levelled with two minutes remaining but Christian Gunter’s late effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky, while Philipp Lienhart also went close in stoppage time.

READ MORE

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho warns quality of Premier League may not be instant

More on this topic

FIFA sees a different game until Covid-19 vaccine is developedFIFA sees a different game until Covid-19 vaccine is developed

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho warns quality of Premier League may not be instantTottenham boss Jose Mourinho warns quality of Premier League may not be instant

Scottish Premiership teams set sights on an early August kick-offScottish Premiership teams set sights on an early August kick-off

Brighton considering possibility of friendlies before Premier League restartBrighton considering possibility of friendlies before Premier League restart


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Kai HavertzGerman BundesligaBayer LeverkusenSC FreiburgFreiburg vs Bayer LeverkusenSchwarzwald StadionTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Police request for Liverpool’s potential title win to be played at neutral venuePolice request for Liverpool’s potential title win to be played at neutral venue

Inter Milan extending Ashley Young's deal at San SiroInter Milan extending Ashley Young's deal at San Siro

League of Ireland Legends: Alfie Hale - The man with the goal-den touchLeague of Ireland Legends: Alfie Hale - The man with the goal-den touch

The key questions on the impact of coronavirus on footballThe key questions on the impact of coronavirus on football


Lifestyle

One word: iconic.90s celebrity power couples who were serious style goals back in the day

Alanis Morissette, celebrating 25 years since Jagged Litle Pill, talks to Ken Lexington on self-medication, love addiction, anxiety, depression and anger as an important lifeforceFor Alanis Morrisette, anger is an energy

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »