News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kaan Ayhan earns Turkey a point against wasteful France

Kaan Ayhan earns Turkey a point against wasteful France
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 10:08 PM

Turkey’s Kaan Ayhan punished France for wasting chances with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw in the Stade de France which keeps Group H open.

Fellow substitute Olivier Giroud thought he had rescued the hosts with a goal just four minutes after coming off the bench in the second half of their Euro 2020 qualifier.

However, Ayhan’s far-post header from a free-kick with nine minutes to go left the two teams level on 19 points, with Iceland closing to within four points after their win over Andorra.

It was a laboured performance from the world champions, only lifted by Chelsea forward Giroud’s third goal in four internationals, having scored the winner against Iceland on Friday.

But the celebrations for his 38th goal for France, three short of Michel Platini’s record for the country, was short-lived when Ayhan struck.

France had 12 shots in the first half to their opponents’ one and 64 per cent possession, but they found it hard to break down the visitors.

Things did not get any better for them after the break: 11  more shots, only three on target and, crucially, only one goal.

With Giroud on the bench Wissam Ben Yedder was given a run up front but that placed even more responsibility on Antoine Griezmann against a team beat France  2-0 in Konya in June – a win which keeps them top of the table because of having the better head-to-head record.

The Barcelona forward had a number of half-chances in the opening 45 minutes but failed to properly test Fehmi Mert Gunok, once shooting straight at the goalkeeper for Moussa Sissoko to blaze over the rebound and on another occasion curling a left-footed shot wide of the post.

Sissoko was also not without blame as he squandered chances and France became guilty of over-complicated play in and around the penalty area as the clocked ticked towards the hour mark.

They were almost hit with a sucker punch when a rare Turkey counter-attack saw Burak Yilmaz’s half-volley fly over the crossbar from a good position.

Ben Yedder’s frustrating night was ended in the 72nd minute when he was replaced by Giroud.

It took the 33-year-old less four minutes to make the difference, powering home an angled header from Griezmann’s corner.

However, nine minutes from time Ayhan drifted in at the far post to nod in Hakan Calhanoglu’s free-kick.

More on this topic

Ronaldo scores 700th career goal but cannot prevent Portugal defeatRonaldo scores 700th career goal but cannot prevent Portugal defeat

O’Neill proud as Northern Ireland survive late fightback to beat Czech RepublicO’Neill proud as Northern Ireland survive late fightback to beat Czech Republic

England hammer Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifier marred by racist abuseEngland hammer Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifier marred by racist abuse

Northern Ireland beat Czech Republic to seal first away friendly win in 13 yearsNorthern Ireland beat Czech Republic to seal first away friendly win in 13 years


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Antoinne GriezmannKaan AyhanOlivier GiroudUEFA European Championship QualifyingFranceTurkeyFrance vs TurkeyTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Meath SFC semi-finals: Ratoath and Summerhill set for unique showpieceMeath SFC semi-finals: Ratoath and Summerhill set for unique showpiece

Kerry SFC R3: Third-quarter blitz seals last-eight spot for St Kieran’sKerry SFC R3: Third-quarter blitz seals last-eight spot for St Kieran’s

The process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassmentThe process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassment

Cork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blowsCork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blows


Lifestyle

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

After breaking through as a character with mental health issues in her hit TV series, Irish actress Aisling Bea is happy to take another step to stardom in a new Netflix comedy with Paul Rudd, writes Ed Power.Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd team up for new comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »