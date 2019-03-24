Juventus women make history with full house at Allianz stadium

It's been an impressive week for women's soccer.

Juventus women have shattered previous records after selling out the team's first game at the Allianz Juventus Stadium in Turin.

The team's fixture against Fiorentina, which kicks off at 2pm today, saw fans snap up the 39,000 tickets available. Of those, 141 are Fiorentina fans in the away section.

The previous spectator record for a women's game in Italy had been 14,000.

It follows after La Liga Iberdrola, the highest competition for women's soccer in Spain, made world history with 60,739 fans attending the Barcelona v Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium last week

While the Juventus team is new, having only been established in 2017, the team won the Serie A last year and are hoping to do it again. Juventus are just one point above their rivals Fiorentina, with the winner likely to top the league at the end of the season.

The tickets were free for the game, but had to be booked in advance, which "confirms the eagerness for fans to get their hands on tickets" according to Juventus.

JUVENTUS:

Giuliani, Hyyrynen, Gama, Salvai, Boattin; Galli, Pedersen, Cernoia; Aluko, Girelli, Bonansea. A disposizione Bacic, Panzeri, Cantone, Glionna, Ekroth, Caruso, Sikora.

Manager: Rita Guarino

FIORENTINA WOMEN:

Durante, Guagni, Agard, Tortelli, Philtjens, Adami, Breitner, Parisi, Vigilucci, Bonetti, Mauro. A disposizione: Ohrstrom, Jaques, Catena, Ripamonti, Kongouli, Clelland, Fusini.

Manager: Antonio Cincotta