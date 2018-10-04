Juventus tweets support for Cristiano Ronaldo while Nike ‘deeply concerned’ by rape claims

Juventus have issued a statement on Cristiano Ronaldo following allegations of rape.

"Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus," the club tweeted.

"The events allegedly dating back almost 10 years ago, do not change this opinion, shared by anyone who came into contact with this great champion."

Meanwhile, Nike has said it is “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations” facing Ronaldo.

The statement from the US sportswear firm’s media department on Thursday comes after a woman filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas alleging she was raped by Ronaldo in 2009.

The Portuguese player has denied the claims.

In the email, Nike said: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Nike has had a contract with Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous footballers in the world, since 2003.

The Juventus star has also been left out of the Portugal squad for their October internationals against Poland and Scotland.

Ronaldo, who has scored 85 times in 154 appearances for his country, has not been selected for the Nations League match against Poland or the friendly against Scotland.

"In the future, nothing prevents Cristiano from giving his contribution to the national team," coach Fernando Santos said in quotes posted on the national team's official Twitter feed.

The 33-year-old has issued a strong denial over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in Las Vegas in 2009.

- Digital Desk and Press Association