Just a normal day for ‘excellent’ De Gea – Lingard

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 12:04 PM

David De Gea’s match-winning heroics for Manchester United against Tottenham on Sunday was just a normal day at the office for the goalkeeper, according to team-mate Jesse Lingard.

De Gea pulled off a series of saves at Wembley to keep United’s lead intact and help deliver interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sixth successive win.

The Spaniard denied Harry Kane four times, Dele Alli three times, Fernando Llorente and Toby Alderweireld to ensure Marcus Rashford’s first-half goal was enough for United.

Such performances have become the norm for De Gea in recent years so Lingard was not surprised by the display.

“It’s a normal day for him, he was excellent,” he said. “They looked like scoring but he’s saved us.

” We see that in training and it pays off when it comes to the big games. Some of his saves, you’re like, ‘Oh my god’.”

De Gea’s contract with United expires next summer but Press Association Sport understands talks on a new deal are ongoing and Lingard hopes the 28-year-old extends his stay at Old Trafford.

He added: “He’s one of the best keepers in the world, if not the best.

“We want him to stay. Having a keeper like that gives you extra confidence. He’s a great goalkeeper.”

Jesse Lingard hailed David De Gea after his Wembley heroics (John Walton/PA)

The three points at Spurs sends Solskjaer into United history books as the only manager to win his first six games and now the top four does not look out of the equation as they are just six points behind Chelsea.

Lingard said it was important to keep the momentum going as United’s players continue to love life under the Norwegian.

“It’s a massive win,” he said. “It keeps the confidence going and we focus on the next game.

“It was always going to be a test. We knew that from the beginning.

“We put them on the back foot from the off and hopefully in the future we can start the second half like that as well.

“For us now we’ve got to keep looking forward. We’ve got another game against Brighton on Saturday and we need three points. We’ll see where we are at the end of the season.

“We’re very organised. We want to attack, we want to make those runs forward.

“The midfielders are running forward and we’re putting other teams under pressure. It’s working and we need to carry it on.”

