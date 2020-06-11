News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitch

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitch
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 07:38 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is enjoying watching his players create their own atmosphere as his side warmed up for their Premier League return with a 6-0 Anfield friendly win over Blackburn.

The match not only enabled Klopp to step up his players’ fitness levels ahead of the Merseyside derby on June 21 but also to adapt to the closed-door surroundings and the safety protocols.

On the lack of supporters, Klopp told Liverpool’s website: “Yes, it’s different, of course. You need to get used to it, but I like it. After three times, it is completely OK.

“I thought before – and I don’t have experience in this area – that it would be really awkward, but we have to create our own atmosphere in the games.

“We have to be lively as well, we have to be animated and stuff like this. Being positive about the things that have happened and so on, that’s how you can create an atmosphere – and it’s what we have to do as well. Apart from that, it is Anfield.”

Klopp is also trying to ensure there are no surprises for his players when they deal with the unusual new rules and protocols designed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Everything is different” he said. “The boys now go home and they didn’t have a shower. It was raining before the game, so that would have been funny if there had been really hard rain and then you drive home in your own car and you didn’t have a shower.

“Our meeting was here in the boardroom. We want to have it like this, we can organise it differently at Anfield when we play here, but we have no clue how it’ll be at away games and we need to create as awkward-as-possible situations just to not be surprised.

“We want to focus completely on football and whatever happens around the games, we just take it like it is.”

More on this topic

Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'

League of Ireland Legends: Paul Osam's days of heaven with St Pat'sLeague of Ireland Legends: Paul Osam's days of heaven with St Pat's

FIFA relaxes transfer window regulationsFIFA relaxes transfer window regulations

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Jurgen KloppPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

FIFA relaxes transfer window regulationsFIFA relaxes transfer window regulations

'The hood decapitated tightly jammed spectators like a guillotine': 65 years on from the worst disaster in motorsports history'The hood decapitated tightly jammed spectators like a guillotine': 65 years on from the worst disaster in motorsports history

FAI governance issues under the spotlight again as delegates seek answersFAI governance issues under the spotlight again as delegates seek answers

Not so complicated — free Irish app aims to simplify demands on clubs and Covid officersNot so complicated — free Irish app aims to simplify demands on clubs and Covid officers


Lifestyle

I ate a meal without using my hands or any utensils, like a dog, just to see what it was like. (Sloppy, as I expected,) writes Molly YoungMolly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdown

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad days of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »