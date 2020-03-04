Jurgen Klopp ‘not worried’ despite Liverpool’s third defeat in four

Jurgen Klopp insists he has no worries over Liverpool’s stalled momentum after three defeats in four matches.

Liverpool slipped to a comprehensive 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round loss at Chelsea, with Willian and Ross Barkley on target amid a return to form from an inspired Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Two weeks ago the runaway Premier League leaders had lost just twice in 41 matches. Now Klopp’s men have tasted Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid and a 3-0 thumping at Watford, followed by Tuesday’s Stamford Bridge reverse. Willian, right, celebrates his goal with Cesar Azpilicueta (John Walton/PA)

The Reds still enjoy a 22-point Premier League cushion over second-placed Manchester City, leaving Klopp to maintain he has few fears despite another costly loss.

He said: “Well look, it went our way for so long because we defended so well. Teams usually don’t get a lot of chances against us.

“No, we have to admit that in the last three games we’ve conceded too many goals, that’s true. This was completely different today from Watford.

“But I’m not worried about momentum. Momentum is not something you go and get and then just have it. You can lose it but then you have to go and get it again.

“We have always the chance to get it back. So I’m not concerned about momentum. Jurgen Klopp, second right, speaks to referee Chris Kavanagh, centre, at full-time (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We never thought it would be an easy season, period, game tonight; nothing. It was always difficult.

“We did well tonight but we weren’t good enough. The performance tonight was completely different from Watford.

“Against Watford it was bad, but tonight was not bad. That performance tonight I’m not concerned about, that’s football.”

Liverpool have now leaked eight goals in four games but Klopp is confident his side will hit back to top form, with Bournemouth on Merseyside on Saturday before the second leg against Atletico at Anfield.

“Look it’s alright, the numbers are there, the facts are there, that’s clear,” said Klopp.

“It’s much more easy to explain when you win than when you lose.

“I don’t have a lot of arguments. It’s a free world and everyone can interpret.

“It’s little things, but little things make the difference.

“The boys are strong, they have showed a wonderful reaction so many times, and now we have to show that again.”

Chelsea’s progress to the quarter-finals was tempered by further bad injury luck, with Willian and Mateo Kovacic both suffering Achilles problems. Willian receives treatment for an Achilles injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jorginho will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton due to suspension and the Blues could be without as many as nine frontline talents this weekend.

“Both of them have Achilles issues, so Willian hopefully is not too bad, that’s what he’s reporting,” said Lampard.

“Kovacic was slightly worse, but hopefully not too drastic; we’ll see.

“We’ll have to have a bit of a count on Thursday, with the game on Sunday, and see where we’re at.

“You can moan about injuries, and I have done, but the reality is you have to get on and keep fighting. Frank Lampard was left counting the cost of injuries (Mark Kerton/PA)

“When the players show the spirit they have tonight you hope it gives them a bit of strength, whoever comes in, to keep going forward.

“It was a very impressive performance from us; it’s hard to be comprehensive against Liverpool because of the team they are.

“I can’t ask for any more. Work ethic, quality, got to defend well, and we did, and we deserved to win the game.”