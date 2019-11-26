News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jurgen Klopp ‘not worried’ about Mohamed Salah’s fitness

Jurgen Klopp ‘not worried’ about Mohamed Salah’s fitness
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 02:54 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has no concerns about Mohamed Salah’s fitness ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Salah was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday after missing training with an ankle problem.

“Mo Salah looks really good,” Klopp said. “I’m not worried about it.”

Klopp also provided an update on the fitness of defender Joel Matip, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, saying: “Joel is improving but is some time away. There will be a scan this week and then we will see how it is.”

Joel Matip is still some way from a return (Nigel French/PA)
Joel Matip is still some way from a return (Nigel French/PA)

Victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s side will ensure Liverpool finish top of Group E with a game to spare but Klopp insists his team cannot afford to look past this match.

“The biggest mistake we could make is that we have won it already and what would happen if we win it,” Klopp added.

“These things are not in our mind. Of course we try to win the game, it would be massive for us after the start we had. Napoli are a dangerous opponent.

“There are two weeks between tomorrow night and the Salzburg game (final match of the group) and we have three games in between. Why should I think about the Salzburg game now?”

The biggest mistake we could make is that we have won it already and what would happen if we win it

Reds defender Andrew Robertson, meanwhile, has played down concerns over an ankle issue, insisting he can manage his fitness.

“It’s been better, just a bit stiff after matches and something I can manage with. I feel fresh and hopefully that continues,” Robertson said.

“I get paid to play games and train and we’re all the same, we don’t want to miss training sessions and games. It’s all about managing. We all want to play games but sometimes it’s not possible and someone has to step in and tell you otherwise.

“Sitting up in the stands is no good for me and my heart.”

READ MORE

Liverpool have 10 players nominated for UEFA’s fans’ team of the year

More on this topic

Klopp fears Napoli may put turmoil behind them and rise to the occasionKlopp fears Napoli may put turmoil behind them and rise to the occasion

Liverpool have 10 players nominated for UEFA’s fans’ team of the yearLiverpool have 10 players nominated for UEFA’s fans’ team of the year

Sweetman-Kirk will fulfil childhood dream by playing at AnfieldSweetman-Kirk will fulfil childhood dream by playing at Anfield

Liverpool’s Klopp calls for VAR change at managers’ summitLiverpool’s Klopp calls for VAR change at managers’ summit

Andrew RobertsonJurgen KloppMohamed SalahUEFA Champions LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Georginio Wijnaldum ready to walk off pitch if racially abusedGeorginio Wijnaldum ready to walk off pitch if racially abused

Russia clear to compete in Euro 2020 even if four-year sport events ban imposedRussia clear to compete in Euro 2020 even if four-year sport events ban imposed

Andy Ruiz Jr vows to ‘make history again’ in rematch with Anthony JoshuaAndy Ruiz Jr vows to ‘make history again’ in rematch with Anthony Joshua

Under-pressure Silva scheduled to take Everton training ahead of Leicester clashUnder-pressure Silva scheduled to take Everton training ahead of Leicester clash


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Last Sunday was Stir-up-Sunday. It is traditionally the day to get your Christmas baking in order.Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »