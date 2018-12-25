NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Jurgen Klopp looking for more of the same in 2019

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 10:35 AM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to maintain the progression of his side as they head into 2019.

The Reds  are four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and face a two-legged clash with Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Klopp said: “I hope more development. The boys developed in an outstanding way, there are a few things which were clear before because we all get older but in this age group it’s not older, just more experienced, so that always helps for the next year if you’re smart enough to use it, but the boys are.”

Jurgen Klopp was non-committal about his future (Martin Rickett/PA)

With his contract expiring in 2022, the German refused to look too far into the future about his plans beyond that.

Klopp said: “I don’t want to think that far ahead. If you write that already, a lot of people will speak. Everything is good at the moment, but still, ‘Klopp didn’t win anything’.

“I haven’t won anything so that’s part of the truth, we don’t have to think about 2022, it’s a long way to go. In the summer, there will be people who say it’s the best time for me to go if we win something because we will never win anything again, there will be other people who say I have to go if we don’t win anything.

It’s a good time, and 2022 is a long time so I don’t have to think about it hopefully, everything will be fine and then we can think about that.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballJurgen KloppLiverpoolSky SportsPremier League

More in this Section

Watch German football fans’ dazzling rendition of Last Christmas

Emery warns Arsenal to expect another physical test at Brighton

Howe hails ‘outstanding’ Pochettino ahead of St Stephen's Day Wembley clash

Defoe receives League Cup winners’ medal 10 years after Wembley final


Lifestyle

Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? Here's 8 tips from a psychologist to ensure a relaxed day

5 tips to get excited children to sleep this Christmas Eve

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

The islands of Ireland: On a wing and a prayer at Turbot Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »