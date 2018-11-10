Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must win title to be considered success

By David Charlesworth

Jurgen Klopp believes the expectation placed upon Liverpool following their finest ever start to a Premier League season means only becoming champions will qualify as a success.

Despite eight wins and three draws in their opening 11 top-flight matches, Liverpool only sit third in the standings as defending champions Manchester City and Chelsea have emulated the Reds’ unbeaten start.

The Merseysiders underlined their title challenge in the early part of the campaign with some fluent displays although a difficult run of fixtures has since slowed down their progress.

Liverpool suffered a surprise Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade in midweek and Klopp is looking for a response when they return to domestic action against Fulham tomorrow.

“The season so far-wise, points-wise in the Premier League, has been really successful,” the German said.

“But it doesn’t really feel like that because there are two reasons in comparison with last year: free-flowing football in a few games and Man City and maybe Chelsea and a few others play a very good season as well.

“It feels a bit like this season can only be a success if we become champions this year.”

In a year our competitors are the champions of last year, the champions of two years ago, a more refreshed Arsenal and a more experienced Tottenham and Manchester United.

“That’s a really tough job but we have no problem with that, we go for everything. We have to build on our situation, we have to get better, to get more confidence out of the season.

“It’s all OK but this game on Tuesday was a rather massive knock which was not expected and now we have to react for us in the right way, not only on Sunday but in general.”

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are both in line for a return to action at Anfield following their respective hamstring injuries.

Fulham made an encouraging start following promotion from the Championship but have slid to the foot of the table after a miserable run of five consecutive defeats.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic is under intense pressure after their worst result of a disappointing start to 2018/19 came in Monday’s 1-0 defeat by Huddersfield.

Club coach Scott Parker has been linked with replacing Jokanavic since. While Jokanovic dismissed those reports as “speculation” he recognises his team need to vastly improve if they are to survive.

“We chose an ugly way to lose the game,” he said. “You must be proud, competitive and fight at the last moment and make extra effort.

“We are right now not showing this quality or effort, we must wake up and when we lose the game we must know how we lost it; we cannot sell our skin so cheap.”

Liverpool have dismissed a report that suggested owner Fenway Sports Group is willing to sell the club.

A New York Post article claimed principlal owner John W Henry is “privately entertaining offers in an informal process” for the Premier League high-flyers and has an asking price in excess of $2bn (€2.3bn).

However, the speculation has drawn short shrift from Liverpool. A spokesman commented: “On behalf of the club’s ownership I can completely dismiss this unfounded speculation.

“To repeat once again, the club is not for sale, including any ‘quiet process’ or anything of that nature.”