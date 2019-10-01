News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jurgen Klopp hints FA could be to blame for paperwork issue in Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp hints FA could be to blame for paperwork issue in Carabao Cup
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 04:16 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe the club made a mistake in relation to the paperwork for their Carabao Cup tie at MK Dons which is now under investigation by the EFL.

The issue surrounds midfielder Pedro Chirivella, who came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the 2-0 victory, and the absence of an international transfer certificate – required after the 22-year-old returned from a loan spell with Spanish club Extremadura last season.

Liverpool requested the paperwork in July but the process can only be completed with the Football Association’s intervention and that, the PA news agency understands, is where the club believe the error has been made.

“I cannot say too much about it. Other people are working on it,” said Klopp.

“What I can say if it was our fault alone then probably we need to get punished.

“It didn’t happen on purpose but my only real concern is the player. He had already a problem, Pedro, that he could not play half a year in Spain and if he were not allowed to play now until it is sorted that would be the biggest problem.

“How it is in life, we make a mistake – I am not sure we really made a mistake – but if then it is like this but the player should not be punished for that.”

EFL rules give it “full powers” to investigate, which could mean anything from a reprimand to expulsion from the competition, although the latter appears unlikely.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Walcott on track to recover from head injury within a weekWalcott on track to recover from head injury within a week

Mick McCarthy offers support to 'great bloke' Richard Keogh after car crashMick McCarthy offers support to 'great bloke' Richard Keogh after car crash

Sadio Mane plays down spat with ‘good friend’ Mo Salah ahead of Salzburg testSadio Mane plays down spat with ‘good friend’ Mo Salah ahead of Salzburg test

Peter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against ArsenalPeter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against Arsenal


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Carabao CupEFLJurgen KloppMK DonsPedro ChirivellaLeague CupPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Scotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticismScotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticism

Ireland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nineIreland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nine

Peter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against ArsenalPeter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against Arsenal


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »