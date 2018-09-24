Jurgen Klopp: Cameo won’t knock Xherdan Shaqiri’s confidence

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

By Andy Kelly

Jurgen Klopp knows more than anyone what the next step for this progressive Liverpool team must be — winning trophies.

Nothing on view at Anfield, as Liverpool swatted aside a limited Southampton side with the minimum of fuss, suggested this won’t be the year it happens.

Three first-half goals — a Wesley Hoedt own-goal, a Joel Matip header on his first start since March, and a Mo Salah poacher’s effort on the stroke of half-time — meant Southampton were intent only on keeping the score down after the break.

A second-half stroll then for the Reds, three points secured and a third victory of a tough week after the defeat of Spurs at Wembley and the emotion-filled Anfield victory against Paris St Germain.

A seventh straight win to start the season marked a new club record, depending on your point of view.

Klopp will be mindful that Kenny Dalglish’s side of 1990/91 won their first 10 competitive games — after a draw in the Charity Shield — and ended up with nothing and with the manager gone by February.

That scenario is unthinkable now as Klopp closes in on his third anniversary in charge at Anfield with a side showing the signs of solidity which can push them towards those coveted pieces of silverware.

Klopp though, perhaps keen to keep any pressure off his players, wants the fans just to enjoy the ride.

“I am not a genius. I knew about the potential of the club and the stadium because everyone knows about it,” he said, reflecting on the changes since his arrival.

“But we came here step by step. We want to win things but we don’t know when that will happen. We don’t have a clue so we should have the best time of our lives until it happens.

“Performance-wise, result-wise, atmosphere-wise, have the best time until it happens.

“When it happens we have to start again. If it doesn’t happen we have to try again. That is how life is and football is.”

If Liverpool are to be successful, Klopp knows he must make full use of a squad which appears to have greater depth than at any time during his reign.

A first start for Shaqiri — operating as a floating ‘10’ behind Salah, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane starting wide — saw the Swiss international’s shot deflected home by Hoedt for the first goal after 10 minutes and his stunning free-kick give Salah a tap-in for the third.

Yet Klopp replaced him at half-time as he felt the formation was allowing Southampton too much space in attacking positions.

Could such a move not knock his confidence?

“No, because I explained it. Now it is done. It’s not because of his performance.

“I’m not worried it will cost his confidence. He is a naturally confident boy, and he will play again. It’s all good.”

Shaqiri and other fringe players, including £40m summer arrival Fabinho who has played just a few minutes so far, may all see some action on Wednesday night as Chelsea arrive for a Carabao Cup tie at Anfield before the two sides lock horns again at Stamford Bridge in the league three days later.

“Chelsea is coming in a very good moment. I don’t understand why people constantly say it is about [Manchester] City and Liverpool and forget that Chelsea won all their games so far in a quite impressive way,” suggested Klopp.

One squad player to take his chance against Southampton was Joel Matip, scoring his first Anfield goal on his first start for six months after suffering injury against Crystal Palace in March.

He was part of a defence which continued a fine league record at Anfield, no visiting team having even scored there since February.

Matip feels the team will only get better.

“I think it should always be a fear to come to Anfield as an opposing team. But we are working hard to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the opponent and we are on a good way. I think nobody enjoys to play here,” said the former Cameroon international.

“We are still improving and we are can still do it better but we are on a good way.”

Defeated manager Mark Hughes saw enough of Liverpool to believe they are genuine contenders.

“You sense they believe in what they are doing and there’s a drive and determination right through the club at the moment that could see them go all the way.

“You can see they’ve got talent and what they’ve got now is more depth and better depth than they’ve ever had. That’s a big difference for them.”

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, van Dijk 6 (Gomez, 55, 7), Robertson 7; Henderson 6, Wijnaldum 7 (Keita, 70, 6); Shaqiri 8 (Milner 46, 7), Firmino 7, Mane 7; Salah, 7

Subs not used: Mignolet, Fabinho, Sturridge, Moreno.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-5-1): McCarthy 6; Soares 6, Hoedt 5, Vestergaard 5, Bertrand 6; Romeu 5 (Armstrong, 55, 5), Hojbjerg 5, Targett 5 (Bednarak, 55, 5), Lemina 4, Redmond 5; Long 4 (Austin, 78)

Subs not used: Gunn, Yoshida, Davis, Ward-Prowse.

Referee: P Tierney 7

Talking point - Has Mo Salah got his mojo back?

It seems almost crazy to think Jurgen Klopp had been forced to defend Mohamed Salah’s form and mindset before Southampton’s visit to Anfield.

A start of just two goals in six games and a frustrated reaction to his own performance as Anfield celebrated Roberto Firmino’s late winner against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, had set tongues wagging about the Egyptian.

But the smile which became so familiar in his record-breaking debut season was back here as Liverpool wrapped up the most comfortable of 3-0 victories before half-time.

A sublime backheel which just missed the far post was the moment you sensed Salah’s mojo was well and truly back. Sure enough, within minutes he was the first to react when Xherdan Shaqiri’s superb free-kick hit the bar and rebounded on the line, pouncing to fire Liverpool’s third.

He had a possible second disallowed in the second half before reducing a young fan to tears of joy as he handed him his shirt at fulltime.

Watch out Premier League, Mo’s back — if he ever went away!