Junior Stanislas signs new three-year deal at Bournemouth

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 11:36 AM

Bournemouth midfielder Junior Stanislas has signed a new three-year contract.

The 28-year-old, who has made 87 appearances in four years with the Cherries, has committed himself to the south coast club until 2021.

“It’s a nice feeling to get rewarded for some good work over the last couple of years,” Stanislas told afcb.co.uk.

“As soon as it was there I wanted to get it signed and then get my head down and start focusing on improving over the next few years as well.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Eddie Howe) and he was keen to get something done and signed. That shows the faith the manager has put in me – that is something that I really appreciate.

“I just try to do my best every time I get out on the pitch and help the team, whether that be assisting goals, scoring them or contributing to the team’s success. I plan to do that again this season, and maybe take it to another level.”

