Jullien insists he is ‘more proud’ of Celtic’s resilience than his winning goal

By Press Association
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 08:51 PM

Christopher Jullien insists Celtic’s 10-man resistance of Rangers was more pleasing than his winning goal which kept the Betfred Cup at Parkhead.

In the 59th minute of a pulsating Old Firm final at Hampden Park, and against the run of play, the French defender knocked in a Ryan Christie free-kick to give the holders the advantage.

Four minutes later, star man Fraser Forster saved a penalty from Light Blues striker Alfredo Morelos, after Hoops right-back Jeremie Frimpong had been sent off by referee Willie Collum for fouling the Colombian striker inside the box.

The Parkhead side were under the cosh for most of the rest of the game until the final whistle confirmed their 10th successive trophy win.

Jullien told the PA news agency: “I wasn’t happy with my first half, I didn’t play well so to score the goal and help the team to win is just the best feeling ever.

“But I am more proud with the way we played in the second half when it was 11 against 10, than my goal, for sure.

“Most of the time we have most of the ball but today we showed strength, mentality.

“The ball fell at my feet and I finished and it was good but in the second half, Fraser was unbelievable, the trophy was for him. He kept us in the game.

“It wasn’t the best game we played but we have to be happy about the result.

“When you have that mentality and winning trophies is important, we showed today that we wanted to do that.

“It is an unbelievable feeling for the players, staff and supporters.”

